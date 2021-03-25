STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two CRPF personnel killed, as many injured in militant attack on outskirts of Srinagar

The militants opened fire on the CRPF personnel in Lawaypora in the Parimpora police station area in Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said.

Published: 25th March 2021 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel at the site of militant strike in Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday | Zahoor Punjabi

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Two CRPF personnel, including a sub-inspector, were killed and two others injured, one of them critically, in a militant attack at Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday. Police blamed Lashkar-e-Toiba for the attack.

CRPF spokesman Om Prakash Tiwari said the militants fired on the vehicle of a road opening party of CRPF’s 73 BN at around 3.45 pm. Militants fired indiscriminately from assault rifles on the CRPF vehicle, causing injuries to four paramilitary jawans. The injured jawans were evacuated to the army hospital at Badamibagh Cantonment in Srinagar, where two of the critically injured jawans succumbed to injuries. 

The deceased were identified as Sub Inspector Manga Ram Dev Barman, a resident of Tripura, and driver Constable Ashok Kumar, resident of Chandigarh. The CRPF official said the condition of injured jawan Jagan Nath is critical while another injured jawan Nazim Ali is stable.

Immediately after the militant attack, police and CRPF men rushed to the area and launched a search operation to nab the attackers, whose number and identity are being ascertained. A police official said preliminary investigations indicated involvement of Lashkar militants. “Investigation is vigorously going on to establish the full circumstances of the militant attack,” he said.

This is the fourth militant attack in Srinagar in the last two months. On February 17, militants shot at and injured Akash Mehra, son of famous Krishna Dhaba owner Ramesh Kumar Mehra. Akash succumbed to injuries after 11 days. On February 19, militants in broad-day light killed two policemen in Baghat area of uptown Srinagar. On March 5, militants lobbed a grenade towards a police post at Fateh Kadal area in downtown Srinagar without causing any damage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CRPF srinagar srinagar attack Lawaypora J&K militants
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp