STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale meets Kovind, seeks President's rule in Maharashtra

There should be a probe against Deshmukh as he is under suspicion at this moment, Athawale said.

Published: 25th March 2021 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday met President Ram Nath Kovind and sought President's rule in Maharashtra in the wake of former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh's allegation of corruption against state home minister, and the Sachin Waze episode.

Athawale met the president in New Delhi.

Talking to reporters in the national capital after the meeting, the Minister of State for Social Justice said, "I submitted a memorandum of demand to Kovind and urged him to impose President's rule in Maharashtra. He told me that he would think over my demand."

"One police officer Sachin Waze plants explosives near the residence of businessman (Mukesh Ambani), while state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh allegedly gives the target of collecting Rs 100 crore per month to senior police officers. This is a serious situation in the state," he said.

There should be a probe against Deshmukh as he is under suspicion at this moment, Athawale said.

Param Bir Singh had sent an eight-page letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 20, claiming that Deshmukh wanted police officers to collect Rs 100 crore monthly from bars and hotels.

However, the minister has refuted the allegation.

Waze, a Mumbai police officer, has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the explosives-laden SUV found parked near Ambani's residence in south Mumbai on February 25.

He is also facing heat in the alleged murder of Thane-based businesssman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of that SUV.

Hiran was found dead in a creek on March 5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramdas athawale Maharashtra politics President rule
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp