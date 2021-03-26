3,095 criminal cases pending against lawmakers, 68% from UP

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 3,095 criminal cases are pending against MPs and MLAs across the country with over 68 per cent cases accounting from UP (2,127) alone, according to the Law Ministry.

Responding to a question on politicians with criminal background in Parliament on Thursday, the government said there was no proposal under consideration for prescribing a life-time ban on politicians who have been convicted in criminal cases.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said a total of 12 special courts have been set up in 11 states/UTs to hear criminal cases involving politicians in pursuance of a Supreme Court order.

While two such courts have been set up in Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, MP, UP, Bihar and Bengal have one special court each for expeditious trial and disposal of criminal cases involving elected MPs/ MLAs, Prasad said.