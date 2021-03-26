STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Free speech can’t be stifled': Supreme Court quashes FIR against Shillong Times editor

“India is a plural society. The promise of liberty, enunciated in the Preamble, manifests itself in various provisions which outline each citizen’s rights.

Published: 26th March 2021 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed criminal proceedings against Shillong Times editor Patricia Mukhim over her Facebook post in July last year while stating that free speech of the citizens cannot be stifled by implicating them in criminal cases, unless such speech has the tendency to affect public order.

A bench of Justices L N Rao and S Ravindra Bhat allowed Mukhim’s plea to set aside the proceedings against her.“Disapprobation of governmental inaction cannot be branded as an attempt to promote hatred,” the court said.

“India is a plural society. The promise of liberty, enunciated in the Preamble, manifests itself in various provisions which outline each citizen’s rights. At times, when in the legitimate exercise of such a right, individuals travel, settle down or carry on a vocation in a place where they find conditions conducive, there may be resentments, especially if such citizens prosper, leading to hostility.

In such instances, if the victims voice their discontent, especially if the state turns a blind eye, such voicing of discontent is really a cry for anguish, for justice denied  or delayed. This is exactly what appears to have happened in this case.”

The case against her was lodged on July 7 last year by a village tribal body over her Facebook post of July 4. In that post, she had condemned an attack on some non-tribal boys and sought the intervention of the Meghalaya CM and to take remedial steps.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Patricia Mukhim Supreme Court Shillong Times
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp