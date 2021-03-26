STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India and Pakistan hold brigadier-level meet on ceasefire pact

Last month, the Indian and Pakistani armies recommitted themselves to the 2003 ceasefire on the LoC.

Published: 26th March 2021 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major sign of thaw on ground at the Line of Control between India and Pakistan a Commander level (Brigadier) meeting was held on Friday to sort out the issues at the ‘local level’.

The Army in its message on Twitter wrote, “Post the DGsMO Understanding 2021, a Brigade Commander Level Flag Meeting was held between Indian and Pakistan Army at Poonch Rawalkot Crossing Point on 26 Mar 2021 to discuss implementation mechanism as per the understanding.”

Amidst the peaking ceasefire violations along the 740 km long Line of Control a surprise joint statement by both India and Pakistan was issued on February 25. 

The two had said, “The Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact.” 

Both sides reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding.

There were 5,133 instances of Ceasefire violation in 2020.

During the same discussion, “In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence. Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 February 2021.

Explaining about the frequency of talks between the higher officials at the headquarters level an Army officer said, “While test call at the headquarter level takes place every day, the Director Generals speak to each other based on requirement.” 

Adding about the talks at the ground levels a senior Army officer said that it is after a considerable duration that the 'the commanders from the two sides met and discussed the local issues' and evinced hope that there will be more such meeting in the future, “Depending on the issues this can happen at other places too.” 

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane evinced hope that ceasfire will stand and is good for future. “The whole month of March, we didn't witness even a single round being fired on the LoCbarring one incident. It is for the first time in about five to six years that the LoC has been silent. This really bodes well for the future.” Chief was speaking at an event in Delhi.” said General Naravane.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Line of Control Indian Army Pakistan Army
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers blocking the road on the National Highway 9 during the Bharat Bandh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers' protest turns into 'Bharat Bandh' strike on four-month anniversary
For representational purpose only
Rajasthan official burns Rs 20 lakh as ACB team reached his residence
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp