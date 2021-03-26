India and Pakistan hold brigadier-level meet on ceasefire pact

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major sign of thaw on ground at the Line of Control between India and Pakistan a Commander level (Brigadier) meeting was held on Friday to sort out the issues at the ‘local level’.

The Army in its message on Twitter wrote, “Post the DGsMO Understanding 2021, a Brigade Commander Level Flag Meeting was held between Indian and Pakistan Army at Poonch Rawalkot Crossing Point on 26 Mar 2021 to discuss implementation mechanism as per the understanding.”

Post the DGsMO Understanding 2021, a Brigade Commander Level Flag Meeting was held between Indian and Pakistan Army at Poonch Rawalkot Crossing Point on 26 Mar 2021 to discuss implementation mechanism as per the understanding. pic.twitter.com/JfvUgJji0M — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) March 26, 2021

Amidst the peaking ceasefire violations along the 740 km long Line of Control a surprise joint statement by both India and Pakistan was issued on February 25.

The two had said, “The Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact.”

Both sides reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding.

There were 5,133 instances of Ceasefire violation in 2020.

During the same discussion, “In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence. Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 February 2021.

Explaining about the frequency of talks between the higher officials at the headquarters level an Army officer said, “While test call at the headquarter level takes place every day, the Director Generals speak to each other based on requirement.”

Adding about the talks at the ground levels a senior Army officer said that it is after a considerable duration that the 'the commanders from the two sides met and discussed the local issues' and evinced hope that there will be more such meeting in the future, “Depending on the issues this can happen at other places too.”

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane evinced hope that ceasfire will stand and is good for future. “The whole month of March, we didn't witness even a single round being fired on the LoCbarring one incident. It is for the first time in about five to six years that the LoC has been silent. This really bodes well for the future.” Chief was speaking at an event in Delhi.” said General Naravane.