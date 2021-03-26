STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India crosses 5.5 crore COVID vaccination mark

Total 23,58,731 vaccine doses were given in the last 24-hours, which marks the 69th day of vaccination.

Published: 26th March 2021 02:59 PM

A medic prepares to administer COVID-19 vaccine to senior citizen in Agartala, Friday,

A medic prepares to administer COVID-19 vaccine to senior citizen in Agartala, Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Health Ministry in its daily vaccination update on Friday said the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5.5 crore with over 23 lakh inoculated in the last 24-hours.

"A total of 5,55,04,440 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 80,34,547 HCWs (health care workers) who have taken the 1st dose and 51,04,398 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 85,99,981 frontline workers (FLWs) 1st dose, 33,98,570 FLWs (2nd dose), 2,47,67,172 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 55,99,772 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities," according to the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Of these, 21,54,934 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 40,595 sessions for 1st dose and 2,03,797 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of the vaccine.

"Ten States account for nearly 70 per cent of the vaccine doses were given during the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, India continues to witness a surge in new COVID-19 cases as 59,118 fresh infections and 257 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday.

With fresh 32,987 recoveries, a total of 1,12,64,637 people have recovered from the diseases so far.

The cumulative number of cases reached 1,18,46,652 including 4,21,066 active cases and 1,60,949 deaths.

Five states, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat have reported a surge in daily new cases.

