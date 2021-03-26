STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand mulling tough measures as state sees three-fold jump in Covid cases

Chief Minister Hemant Soren is keeping a close eye on day-to-day developments, Health Minister Banna Gupta said.

Published: 26th March 2021 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: The sudden surge in Covid cases in Jharkhand may compel the state government to take some tough decision in the interest of the people.

State Health Minister Banna Gupta said the Chief Minister is keeping a close eye on day to day developments and reviewing the situation every day and may take some tough decisions very soon.

The number of positive cases in Jharkhand has increased three-fold in the last five days -- from 83 on March 21 to 278 on March 25.

"Looking at the current situation, the State Government may take some decisions. Chief Minister Hemant Soren is keeping a close eye on day-to-day developments,” said the minister. He is reviewing the situation every day on regular basis and may take some tough decisions very soon, he added.

The Ranchi administration has issued prohibitory orders across the district during Holi. Ranchi is not only the worst-affected district in Jharkhand but also the only district to have direct connectivity with most of the major cities across India.

ALSO READ | Take necessary steps to regulate crowd in upcoming festivals: Centre tells States on rising Covid cases

According to the letter written by Health Secretary KK Soan to the Disaster Management Secretary, passengers travelling to Jharkhand from ‘high positivity states such as Maharashtra and Kerala will either have to undergo mandatory Covid test or be asked to produce a Covid test report conducted through RT-PCR within 72 hours of entering Jharkhand territory.

While all passengers travelling to the state from Maharashtra and Kerala by air will have to be either tested on the spot or produce a Covid test report, those travelling by bus or train will have to be tested by the district surveillance units concerned.

“Those travelling by bus or train may be appropriately stamped and subjected to COVID-19 testing by the concerned district surveillance unit,” reads Soan letter. Soan has also directed district administrations to increase beds for Covid patients.

