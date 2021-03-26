STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lucknow court acquits Former Union Minister Chinmayanand in sexual exploitation case of law student

The law student, who along with few of her acquaintances, was facing a case of extortion and blackmailing, filed against her by Chianmayanand , was also absolved of the charges by the court

Published: 26th March 2021 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

Chinmayanand_arrested

Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand accused of rape by a law student is seen outside a government hospital after a medical examination following his arrest in Shahjahanpur. | (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Former Union Minister Chianmayanand alias Krishna Pal Singh got a major reprieve, on Friday when the special court of Lucknow acquitted him in a case of illegal confinement with an intent to exploit an LLM student sexually. 

The victim had been pursuing an LLM course from SS Law College run by Mumukshu Ashram of Chinmayanand in Shahjahanpur. 

Meanwhile, the law student, who along with a few of her acquaintances, was facing a case of extortion and blackmailing, filed against her by the former union minister, was also absolved of the charges by the court.

The girl’s father had lodged an FIR against Chinmayanand in Kotwali police station in Shahjahanpur on August 27, 2019. 

Pronouncing the judgment on Friday, special judge PK Rai said that the prosecution could not prove its case beyond reasonable doubt whereas the victim had already turned hostile in the case withdrawing her charges against the accused during the course of the trial.

At the time of the pronouncement of judgement, all the accused persons including Chinmayanand were present in the court.

The court had recorded acquittal because all witnesses of facts had turned hostile in both cases.

It may be recalled that in his FIR, the victim’s father had alleged that his daughter was pursuing LLM and was staying in the college hostel and that her mobile phone was switched off from August 23, 2019.

He had claimed in his complaint that when he checked his daughter’s profile on Facebook, he found that she was being threatened for life by Chinmayanand and his associates as the former union minister had been exploiting her sexually. 

The victim's father had expressed apprehension that something untoward had happened to his daughter.

He had maintained that he was not able to contact Chinmayanand as the latter's mobile phone was also switched off.

However, the girl along with one of her friends was traced by UP police to Jaipur where she was staying in a hotel with him.

In the meantime, the girl had moved Supreme Court and it had issued directives to the state government to set up a Special Investigation Team and the probe must be conducted under Allahabad High Court’s monitoring.

Meanwhile, Chinmayanad was arrested in the case on September 20, 2019, and sent to jail.

Later, the investigation was completed and the charge sheet against him was filed on November 4, 2019, under sections 376 (C), 354(d) 342 and 506 of IPC.

On the other hand, Om Prakash Singh, the defence lawyer representing Chinamayanand, lodged an FIR on August 25, 2019, at the same police station against the law student and her three acquaintances for allegedly blackmailing Chinmayanand and demanding Rs 5 crore from him as extortion.

The law students were also arrested and sent to jail with other co-accused including Sanjai Singh, DPS Rathore, Vikram Singh, Sachin Singh and Ajeet Singh.

The charge sheet against the law students and her friends was filed in this case on November 4, 2019.

They were booked under Sections 385, 506, 507, 201 of IPC and Section 3 and 4 of the IT Act.

During the course of the trial, the law student had withdrawn all her allegations against the former union minister saying that she came under the pressure of certain persons in Shajahanpur and was forced to level such charges against Chinamayanand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chinmayanand Chinmayanand rape case
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers blocking the road on the National Highway 9 during the Bharat Bandh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers' protest turns into 'Bharat Bandh' strike on four-month anniversary
For representational purpose only
Rajasthan official burns Rs 20 lakh as ACB team reached his residence
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp