STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra Deputy CM warns of 'stringent measures' in Pune if Covid situation doesn't improve

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar further warned people to follow all the COVID-19 norms such as using masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene.

Published: 26th March 2021 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

A health worker, wearing PPE kit, conducts COVID-19 test of a person at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday warned that some "stringent measures" will be taken if the COVID-19 situation did not improve in the next one week in Pune district.

Pawar, who is also the guardian minister for Pune, issued the warning while addressing a press conference after reviewing the situation in the district.

"I would like to tell people that the situation is becoming serious. If the situation (in terms of cases) remains the same, we will have to take more stringent measures in the district by the first week of April," he said.

The deputy chief minister further warned people to follow all the COVID-19 norms such as using masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene.

As many as 50 attendees will be permitted at weddings, while 20 persons are allowed at funerals, he said, adding that social and political events have been cancelled.

Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to operate till 10 pm with a 50 per cent capacity, Pawar said.

In view of the surge in infections, the state has decided to take control of 50 per cent of beds at private hospitals, he said.

"We have already started a jumbo hospital in Pune and a jumbo facility in Pimpri Chinchwad will be operational from April. We are also starting other COVID-19 care facilities in the city," the deputy chief minister said.

The number of beds in Sassoon General Hospital has been increased to 500, he said, adding that an officer has been appointed to ensure that the oxygen supply in hospitals remain uninterrupted.

"We are in talks with an oxygen plant in Raigad district in case we need additional supply," he said.

There are plans to double the vaccination centres in the district, he said.

"We held a discussion with Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and we have sought additional vaccine doses for the district. He has agreed to look into the issue," Pawar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Pandemic Maharashtra Covid 19 Ajit Pawar
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers blocking the road on the National Highway 9 during the Bharat Bandh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers' protest turns into 'Bharat Bandh' strike on four-month anniversary
For representational purpose only
Rajasthan official burns Rs 20 lakh as ACB team reached his residence
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp