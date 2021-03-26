STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA officials take Sachin Waze to Thane creek where Mansukh Hiran's body was found

The NIA, which has now taken over both the Ambani security scare case as well as the Hiran murder matter, got further custody of Waze till April 3 earlier in the day.

Published: 26th March 2021 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 12:53 AM   |  A+A-

NIA brought police officer Sachin Vaze, accused in Mansukh Hiren case, to Thane Mumbra creek for investigation. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday evening took suspended police officer Sachin Waze to Reti Bunder creek in Thane where businessman Mansukh Hiran's body had been found.

In the evening, some seven or eight officials took Waze to the spot where Hiran's body had been found on March 5, a local police official said.

On Wednesday, the NIA had taken custody from the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) of suspended police officer Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gaur in the Hiran case.

Waze was arrested by the NIA on March 13 in connection with the Scorpio with gelatin sticks and threat letter found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in south Mumbai on February 25.

Hiran had claimed that this Scorpio had been stolen from his possession a week earlier.

