STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Sanjay Kumar, principal secretary of the education department, congratulating Sonali tweeted that she has exemplified the power of education and hard work.

Published: 26th March 2021 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 11:14 PM   |  A+A-

Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district

Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur 
Express News Service

PATNA: Sonali Kumari has become a role model for other girls of her age who wish to do something in their lives while conquering adversity. 

Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district, has topped in the science stream of intermediate examination by obtaining 471 out of a total of 500 marks. 

Sonali's father is a cart-vendor selling snack, biscuits and other items but he leaves nothing to change to ensure better education for his daughter, who is the state topper in the science stream for 2021. 

"I aspire to become an IAS officer to serve the society and all those who pass through the struggling times", Sonali told the media, she added that she studied hard even during the lockdown time to get what she has got now. 

It was unbelievable for her parents and siblings when they first heard the news. 

Sonali's father elated over her daughter success said, "Who says the daughter is a tension. A daughter is equal to ten sons". 

Local people told the media that Sonali was never seen wasting her time. 

"She is always seen either supporting her mother in household works or with books in her house, which does not have all the facilities of comfort", said a neighbour. 

Sanjay Kumar, principal secretary of the education department, congratulating Sonali tweeted that she has exemplified the power of education and hard work.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sonali Kumari Bihar intermediate exam topper
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers blocking the road on the National Highway 9 during the Bharat Bandh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers' protest turns into 'Bharat Bandh' strike on four-month anniversary
For representational purpose only
Rajasthan official burns Rs 20 lakh as ACB team reached his residence
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp