Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

PATNA: Sonali Kumari has become a role model for other girls of her age who wish to do something in their lives while conquering adversity.

Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district, has topped in the science stream of intermediate examination by obtaining 471 out of a total of 500 marks.

Sonali's father is a cart-vendor selling snack, biscuits and other items but he leaves nothing to change to ensure better education for his daughter, who is the state topper in the science stream for 2021.

"I aspire to become an IAS officer to serve the society and all those who pass through the struggling times", Sonali told the media, she added that she studied hard even during the lockdown time to get what she has got now.

It was unbelievable for her parents and siblings when they first heard the news.

Sonali's father elated over her daughter success said, "Who says the daughter is a tension. A daughter is equal to ten sons".

Local people told the media that Sonali was never seen wasting her time.

"She is always seen either supporting her mother in household works or with books in her house, which does not have all the facilities of comfort", said a neighbour.

Sanjay Kumar, principal secretary of the education department, congratulating Sonali tweeted that she has exemplified the power of education and hard work.