Rajnath Singh, South Korean minister inaugurate Indo-Korean friendship park in Delhi

The park has been built to commemorate the contribution of Indian peacekeeping force during the Korean war of 1950-53, officials said.

Published: 26th March 2021 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

An Indo-Korean friendship park was jointly inaugurated on Friday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of National Defence of South Korea Suh Wook. (Photo | Twitter @westerncomd_IA)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An Indo-Korean friendship park was jointly inaugurated on Friday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of National Defence of South Korea Suh Wook at Delhi cantonment.

The park has been built to commemorate the contribution of Indian peacekeeping force during the Korean war of 1950-53, officials said.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General M M Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria were present on the occasion.

The South Korean minister arrived in India on Thursday on a three-day visit with a focus on boosting bilateral defence and military cooperation.

South Korea has been a major supplier of weapons and military equipment to India.

In 2019, the two countries finalised a roadmap for cooperation in joint production of various land and naval systems.

Wook also visited the National War Memorial and paid tributes to India's fallen heroes.

