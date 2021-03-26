STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC order to quash FIR against me upholds freedom of expression: Meghalaya journalist

An FIR was lodged against the 'Shillong Times' editor last year for a Facebook post in which she had condemned an attack on non-tribal boys in Shillong.

Published: 26th March 2021 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 11:05 PM   |  A+A-

Journalist Patricia Mukhim (Photo | Facebook)

Journalist Patricia Mukhim (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

SHILLONG: Padma Shri awardee and senior journalist Patricia Mukhim on Friday said that the Supreme Court order to quash an FIR lodged against her over a Facebook post gives hope to people across the country and upholds freedom of expression, which is important in a democracy.

An FIR was lodged against the 'Shillong Times' editor last year for a Facebook post in which she had condemned an attack on non-tribal boys in Shillong.

The complainant, a village council, had claimed that her comments might incite communal tension.

The Meghalaya High Court had earlier refused to quash the police complaint and also ordered a thorough investigation.

Mukhim was informed about the apex court's judgment while she was trekking through the famous David Scott's trail.

"The enlightened and well-considered judgment gives hope to the people across the country that the Supreme Court respects freedom of expression which is very important in a democracy," she told PTI.

This ruling will be a precedent if anybody else falls under the same predicament, Mukhim added.

The senior editor, whose house was attacked in April 2018 a month after the BJP-backed Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government was sworn-in, said the judgment is a victory for those who believe in free speech, especially journalists.

"We are not living in easy times. We find that specifically journalists and social activists are booked under sedition and all kinds of intimidatory tactics are used against them. I take the judgment as a collective victory for all those who believe in free speech," she said.

Mukhim, who is being trolled after the Supreme Court judgment, said she is never intimidated by threats or legal actions, and will never stop putting her views on social media.

"I believe that as a citizen of a democratic country, we should make our voices heard especially because we are in a position to speak for the voiceless masses.

"If we are not bringing social issues to the table and making the government hear them, then we are not doing our jobs at all," she said.

Speaking on trolls, Mukhim said, "If we can't bear the heat, we have to get out of the kitchen. This is inevitable in social media. We can block them or delete their comments but we shouldn't stop thinking or speaking."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Patricia Mukhim Supreme Court
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers blocking the road on the National Highway 9 during the Bharat Bandh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers' protest turns into 'Bharat Bandh' strike on four-month anniversary
For representational purpose only
Rajasthan official burns Rs 20 lakh as ACB team reached his residence
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp