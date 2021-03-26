STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC rejects Sushant's sister plea against Bombay HC order

Priyanka Singh, had filed the petition before the Supreme Court and challenged an FIR registered on the basis of this complaint before the Bombay High Court.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with sister Priyanka Singh (Photo | Priyanka Singh, Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the petition filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh against the Bombay High Court order which did not quash Rhea Chakraborty's FIR against her in connection for allegedly providing banned medicines to the late actor.

A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde and also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian dismissed the petition filed by Priyanka.

"We are dismissing the petition," the CJI S A Bobde said.

She had claimed in her petition, that the FIR was lodged to "concoct a whole new story entirely different from the statements made" by Chakraborty before the Supreme Court and media platforms.

However, the Bombay High Court had held "There is prima facie case found against Priyanka Singh and there should not be any impediment against investigation against her."

A case was registered in September last year against Rajput's sisters Priyanka and Meetu for allegedly getting Sushant medicine without a physical consultation. A doctor from Delhi, Dr Tarun Kumar was also named in the case.

The Supreme Court had, on August 19, directed the CBI to probe the case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput putting a stop to the political slugfest between the governments of Maharashtra and Bihar over the case.Bihar Police had registered a case in the matter on the complaint of Rajput's father and initiated an investigation, which was later referred to the CBI by the Bihar government, a proposal accepted by the Central government.Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. 

