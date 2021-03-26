STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Some people in Delhi preparing to form UPA-II, claims Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut 

He said the importance of the present-day UPA will reduce if the UPA-II is formed and then the opposition parties will have nothing in their hands.

Published: 26th March 2021 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that "some people in Delhi" are preparing to form UPA-II, which is why the existing UPA needs to be strengthened if the opposition is to fight the BJP.

He made the statement while speaking to reporters in Delhi, a day after he reiterated that NCP chief Sharad Pawar should head the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) that is currently being led by the Congress.

Replying to a question, Raut said the "drama" of forming "third, fourth or fifth fronts" has failed so far, hence the existing UPA needs to be strengthened.

"Some people in Delhi are preparing to form UPA-II. Hence, I am saying this out of concern. The UPA-I has to be strengthened," he said, without specifying who these people in the national capital are.

He said the importance of the present-day UPA will reduce if the UPA-II is formed and then the opposition parties will have nothing in their hands.

On Raut's suggestion that Pawar should lead the UPA, Maharashtra Congress leaders had on Thursday asked the Shiv Sena leader to desist from making such comments as his party is not even part of the alliance.

When asked about the Maharashtra Congress leaders' comments and its state unit chief Nana Patole also questioning Raut if he is the spokesperson of Pawar, the Shiv Sena leader replied, "Maybe. Sharad Pawar is a leader of the country. All know what Sharad Pawar or Uddhav Thackeray are."

Raut said one need not be part of the UPA to speak about it.

"The issue of the UPA is not of a state, but a national one. So the people from the state should not talk about it," he added.

The Rajya Sabha member said that discussion needs to be held on strengthening the alliance of the opposition parties if they are to take on the BJP.

"If the (Congress) leaders in Maharashtra are not getting this, then they need to study... they are our colleagues, but they should understand.

"We will give a reply if Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi are to speak on this issue. But they are not speaking. They are also analysing this (the situation)," he added.

The Parliamentarian also said that Maharashtra Congress leaders should also make it clear whether they think the UPA should not be strengthened.

"Sonia Gandhi is leading the UPA. She has led it in an excellent manner for 17 years. But considering the future politics, the issue needs to be discussed," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Raut UPA opposition alliance BJP Shiv Sena Sonia gandhi Sharad Pawar
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp