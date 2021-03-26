STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three civic volunteers killed, six others injured as police vehicle overturns in Bengal

One of the vehicles, carrying the civic volunteers, overturned after the driver lost control over it and hit a guard rail, police official said.

Published: 26th March 2021 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 05:52 PM

accident

The incident happened near Shingroba Temple in old Khandala Ghat. (Representational Image)

By PTI

MALDA: Three civic volunteers have been killed and six others seriously injured after a police vehicle carrying them overturned in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Friday.

The accident took place in Kaliachak police station area late on Thursday night when a police team was returning in three vehicles after nabbing a wanted criminal, a police officer said.

One of the vehicles, carrying the civic volunteers, overturned after the driver lost control over it and hit a guard rail, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Pankaj Mondal (30), Obaidur Sheikh (35) and Ibnaul Sheikh (30), all attached to the Kaliachak police station.

One of the injured civic volunteers has been referred to a hospital in Kolkata, while the others are undergoing treatment at a private medical facility in Malda, he said.

Expressing grief over the incident, Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said that a compensation amount would be handed over to the next of kin of the deceased.

