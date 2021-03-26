STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections to be held in 75 districts from April 15

The first phase of voting for Panchayat elections will be held on April 15, followed by the second phase of voting on April 19, the third phase on April 26 and the final phase on April 29.

For representational purposes

By ANI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Election Commission on Friday announced that Panchayat elections will be held in 75 districts of the state in four phases from April 15.

The results for all phases of the election will be announced on May 2.

With the announcement of Panchayat elections in the state, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into effect from Friday.  

