21 test positive for Covid-19 in Jharsuguda Engineering School in Odisha

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA (Odisha): As Covid-19 continues to witness a spike, 21 persons from a State Government-run engineering college in Jharsuguda tested positive on Saturday. Of them, eight are students while 13 are staff members.

Jharsuguda Engineering School, where the cases were detected, is a diploma engineering college of the State Government. Immediately after the cases surfaced, Jharsuguda tehsildar Dilip Pradhan, municipality officer Jogendra Majhi, and the medical team visited the school premises to assess the situation.

All the positive persons have been kept in isolation in hostel premises and contact tracing is continuing. On the other hand, college and hostel premises are being sanitised. No officials, however, provided any information on how the transmission started.

Jharsuguda CDMO LM Routray said,"Our team is investigating the situation at the engineering college. We will have more clarity about the numbers only after they report the preliminary findings."

