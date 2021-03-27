STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

56 'missing' young women reunited with kin in Maharashtra's Raigad

In the last three years, as many as 230 young women had gone missing in the district, the statement said.

Published: 27th March 2021 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

During the investigation, police found 56 of them and handed them over their families. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

RAIGAD: Fifty-six young women, who had gone missing in separate incidents in Maharashtra's Raigad district in 2020, have been reunited with their families, police said on Saturday.

Apart from them, 14 boys from this coastal district, who had run away from home, were found and reunited with their kin, the Raigad police said.

"A total of 57 young women had run away from their homes in different parts of the district in 2020. Since all of them were above 18 years of age, missing person's reports had been filed," the police said in a statement.

Majority of them had eloped with their boyfriends, they said.

During the investigation, police found 56 of them and handed them over their families.

But one young woman is yet to be traced, they added.

In the last three years, as many as 230 young women had gone missing in the district, the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Missing Women Raigad Maharashtra Police
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp