Action plan for cities with toxic air 

A National Knowledge Network comprising leading air quality specialists has also been constituted. States have also been asked to quickly procure e-buses for public transport.

Published: 27th March 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Pollution

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move to curb air pollution in 132 identified cities under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), the Centre on Friday roped in 82 knowledge partners and institutes of repute for the implementation of city-specific action plans.

The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) is a long-term, time-bound, national-level strategy to tackle air pollution problem across the country in a comprehensive manner with targets to achieve 20 per cent to 30 per cent reduction in Particulate Matter concentrations by 2024.

The city action plans have been prepared to control specific air pollution sources through multidimensional actions by bringing several implementation agencies together. Expansion of ambient air quality network, source apportionment studies, public awareness, grievance redressal mechanism and sector specific action points are part of these action plans.

A National Knowledge Network comprising leading air quality specialists has also been constituted. States have also been asked to quickly procure e-buses for public transport. The Centre said that despite allocation of funds for 6,000 e-buses across the country only 600 buses have been procured.

