BJP complains to EC over Trinamool candidate 'distributing cash' among voters

The BJP also made complaints about TMC workers "unleashing terror" in poll-bound districts in collusion with a section of the state police.

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The BJP on Friday drew the attention of the Election Commission to a video in which a Trinamool Congress candidate is seen allegedly distributing cash among the electorate.

The BJP also made complaints about TMC workers "unleashing terror" in poll-bound districts in collusion with a section of the state police.

In a letter to the poll panel, the saffron party attached links of the video, released on Friday, which showed an ex-minister and a TMC candidate from Purulia purportedly distributing cash among the voters.

"It is a blatant violation of the model code of conduct that says all parties and candidates shall avoid scrupulously all activities which are corrupt practices and offences under the election law," the letter signed by senior state BJP leaders said.

The TMC denied the charge, alleging that the video was doctored and said it was the saffron party leaders "bringing in outsiders with bagfuls of cash to bribe the electorate".

The BJP also urged the EC to suspend four police officers.

"They should be suspended forthwith for not executing their official work with due diligence, and helping the Trinamool Congress and its members in carrying out malpractice, irregularities," it said.

In another complaint to the EC, the BJP demanded immediate and necessary action against the "continuous targeted political killings of its workers to create fear psychosis and get electoral gains".

