STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's brother's vehicle attacked in Contai, blames TMC

The BJP and TMC have been at loggerheads over various issues and an intense tussle of power between the two parties has been seen during the run-up to the assembly elections.

Published: 27th March 2021 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Soumendu Adhikari's vehicle. (Photo| ANI)

Soumendu Adhikari's vehicle. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

PURBA MEDINIPUR: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari's brother Soumendu Adhikari's vehicle was attacked by miscreants at Sabajput area in Contai and his driver was thrashed allegedly by Trinamool Congress (TMC) members, as polling for the first phase of West Bengal assembly elections is underway.

Soumendu and his brother Dibyendu Adhikari alleged that TMC block president Ram Govind Das has orchestrated the attack and that he was involved in poll rigging in three booths. meanwhile, Soumendu was unharmed in the incident.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES HERE

Speaking to ANI, Soumendu said: "Under the leadership of TMC block president Ram Govind Das and his wife, poll rigging was taking place at three polling booths. My arrival here created a problem for them to continue with their mischiefs, due to which they attacked my car and thrashed my driver," he said.

Meanwhile, Dibyendu said that he had informed the police about the incident and called on the Election Commission (EC) to take strong action in the matter.

"With the help of TMC block president Ram Govind Das, some people attacked the car and beat up the driver. They were trying to rig the polls there. I have informed the police and the Election Commission should take strong action," said Dibyendu.

He also recalled the attack on CPIM candidate from Garbeta Sushanta Ghosh, calling it 'unfortunate'.

The driver, Ramon Das, alleged that some 'bohiragato' (outsider) goons had suddenly attacked him while he was speaking with Soumendu.

West Bengal has a history of violence in the Legislative Assembly elections.

Polling for the first of the eight-phase assembly polls in West Bengal began at 7 am on Saturday with voters deciding the fate of 191 candidates in 30 constituencies.

All constituencies in Purulia, Jhargram and segments of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur are going to decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women candidates in the fray. The polling will end at 6.30 pm.

The BJP and TMC have been at loggerheads over various issues and an intense tussle of power between the two parties has been seen during the run-up to the assembly elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Soumendu Adhikari Bengal Elections 2021 BJP TMC
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp