STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora asks IPS trainees to be ready for poll duties

Interacting with the IPS probationers on Friday, Sunil Arora welcomed the NPA's move to send the IPS probationers to poll-bound States to understand the election process at the ground level.

Published: 27th March 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora visits Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora visits Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In view of elections to be held in four States, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora asked the IPS probationers of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy to be prepared for election duties and help in ensuring smooth conduct of polls. 

Interacting with the IPS probationers on Friday, Sunil Arora welcomed the NPA's move to send the IPS probationers to poll-bound States of West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu to understand the election process at the ground level.

"IPS probationers would soon be working in a very complex ecosystem. Policing is no longer confined to law enforcement. In a rapidly changing environment, policing faces several contemporary challenges which require the force to be extremely agile and well equipped to respond to these new challenges," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunil Arora Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy IPS probationers Assembly elections IPS officers
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp