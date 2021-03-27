Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora asks IPS trainees to be ready for poll duties

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of elections to be held in four States, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora asked the IPS probationers of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy to be prepared for election duties and help in ensuring smooth conduct of polls.

Interacting with the IPS probationers on Friday, Sunil Arora welcomed the NPA's move to send the IPS probationers to poll-bound States of West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu to understand the election process at the ground level.

"IPS probationers would soon be working in a very complex ecosystem. Policing is no longer confined to law enforcement. In a rapidly changing environment, policing faces several contemporary challenges which require the force to be extremely agile and well equipped to respond to these new challenges," he said.