STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Court acquits 6 accused of promoting religious enmity in Muzaffarnagar riots case

Additional District Sessions Judge Nishant Dev acquitted the six accused due to lack of evidence, defence counsel Chandra Vir Singh said.

Published: 27th March 2021 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A local court has acquitted six people accused of promoting religious enmity and committing other offences during the 2013 communal riots in Muzaffarnagar district due to insufficient evidence.

Umesh, Devendra, Pintu, Lalut Kumar, Vinod and Arvind were booked by the special investigation team (SIT) probing the riots cases under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 147 (rioting), 392 (robbery), and 436 (mischief by fire) of the IPC.

Additional District Sessions Judge Nishant Dev acquitted the six accused due to lack of evidence, defence counsel Chandra Vir Singh said.

The SIT had filed a chargesheet in the court on the basis of a complaint by Kasimuddin, a riot victim, who alleged that rioters had entered his home in Simbhalka village under Shamli Kotwali in the district on September 8, 2013 and set it on fire after looting all the valuables.

Over 60 people died in the communal clashes and 40,000 were displaced.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muzaffarnagar riots
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp