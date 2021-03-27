STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Courtrooms to shrink in future thanks to technology, says CJI Bobde

S A Bobde also said that although the coronavirus pandemic has posed challenges in access to justice, it has paved the way for modernising courtrooms.

Published: 27th March 2021 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

PANAJI: Chief Justice of India S A Bobde on Saturday said that courtrooms and court complexes would become smaller in future due to technological interventions.

He also said that although the coronavirus pandemic has posed challenges in access to justice, it has paved the way for modernising courtrooms.

The CJI was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a new building for the Goa Bench of Bombay High Court at Porvorim near here.

Union Law and Justice, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and others were also present on the occasion.

"I see a trend of having smaller courtrooms in the future because of Ravi Shankar Prasad's ministry. The e-filing and data which can be contained is going to take away the need for many storage rooms and many rooms which are necessary for storing papers. The SC has done its bit on issues of court infrastructure. It has devised benchmarks and frameworks for minimum standards," he said in his speech.

The CJI said that the discussion on infrastructure has largely been on the quantitative part, that is on building more courtrooms.

"Though building more courtrooms is necessary and important, there was very little emphasis on modernising the existing courtrooms. Though the pandemic has posed a lot of problems to access to justice, it has paved the way for modernising the courtroom," he said.

The CJI also stressed the need to have a new building for the Bombay High Court in Mumbai.

"Bombay (High Court) also needs a new building. The Bombay building was constructed for seven judges. It is now housing more than 40. It is impossible," he said.

On the judiciary in Goa, an erstwhile Portuguese colony, the CJI said that thelegacy of justice in Goa spans more than four-and-a-half centuries.

"I am including the period before the liberation contrary to many other areas. Even though it was not part of Indian union, there was well-established system of administration or justice," the CJP said.

The CJI had also presided over as a judge on the Goa bench of the high court before being promoted to the apex court.

"I am the only judge or one of thee few judges who sat so often at Goa. I heard remarks that Justice Bobde is a Goa judge. I am happy when I am described like this because that's when I admired Goa, its culture, natural habitat, its music and even football," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CJI SA Bobde Chief Justice of India
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Does a united India need a language policy | Amit Khare | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp