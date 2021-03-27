STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Full bloom standing wheat crop turns savior for three-strong crew as private trainer aircraft crash lands on Bhopal’s outskirts

All three crew on the trainer aircraft were subsequently rushed to the state government’s Hamidia Hospital, where they were out of danger.

A harvester reaps wheat crop in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: An agricultural field with a full bloom-standing wheat crop turned the savior for the three-member crew of a trainer aircraft, which crash-landed in the field in Bishankhedi village in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal’s outskirts on Saturday.

All three crew members boarding the training flight from Bhopal Airport to Guna district, however, were reported safe and have been admitted at the state government’s Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal, where all of them are stated out of danger, a senior police official told The New Indian Express.

The aircraft owned by a Delhi-based private airliner took off from the Bhopal Airport at around 3.30 pm, but just a short while after the take-off, the command pilot reported some technical snags in the aircraft’s engine and immediately contacted the Bhopal Airport’s Air Traffic Control (ATC) to return to the airport.

But before the aircraft could return to the Airport and land there, it crash-landed in an open agricultural field in Bishankhedi village, around 8 km from the Airport, under the state capital’s Gandhi Nagar police station area.

While the aircraft was damaged significantly, owing to the field being replete withstanding full bloom wheat crop, the crew members remained safe with no serious injuries, the police official added.

All three crew on the trainer aircraft were subsequently rushed to the state government’s Hamidia Hospital, where they were out of danger.

