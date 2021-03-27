Jaipur diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

Transgender signage in city’s public toilets

The Jaipur Municipal Corporation-Greater has paved the way for inclusive sanitation by putting up signage for transgender community in all community and public toilet complexes in the city. Launching the signage, Mayor of Greater Jaipur, Soumya Gujjar said, “We are committed to ensure gender inclusiveness at all levels. We will ensure that all the CTCs /PTs under the municipal corporation will now carry a signage for men, women and transgender people.” Since 2010, Nai Bhor and the Centre for Advocacy and Research have been working in partnership with the civic body to ensure inclusive sanitation for all.

Jaipur’s top govt hospital to have air ambulance

The state government will soon start an air ambulance facility at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, which is Rajasthan’s biggest government hospital. It will be the first hospital in the state to have an air ambulance facility on the lines of AIIMS, New Delhi. Minister for Urban Development, Shanti Dhariwal said the existing cottage ward of the SMS Hospital will be removed and a multi-storey Inpatient Department (IPD) tower will be built there. The height of this IPD block, built with state-of-the-art medical facilities, will be 100 metres and its roof will serve as a helipad. Facilities for 1,000 patients will be available at this IPD block. This ultra-modern IPD project is estimated to cost around Rs 350 crore and will start in June.

Dadi Ratan Mohini to head Brahma Kumaris

Dadi Ratan Mohini (96) has been appointed the spiritual head of the Brahma Kumaris, a large spiritual organisation completely run by women. The decision was taken at a meeting of the management committee of the organisation which has its headquarters in Mt Abu. Dadi Ratan Mohini replaces Dadi Hriday Mohini, who died on March 11. Earlier, Dadi Ratan Mohini had the responsibility of additional chief administrator of the organisation, which has about 8,000 service centers in 140 countries. Dadi has also trained thousands of sisters at 4,600 service centres.

Kin of scribes who die of Covid to get Rs 50L aid

The Rajasthan government will provide an assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the family of any accredited journalist in the state who dies due to Covid-19 pandemic. An official statement released this week has confirmed that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has agreed to include journalists among the list of “corona warriors” who will get a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh that was so far restricted only to government employees. The state government has also raised the amount of monthly pension for retired, 60-plus journalists from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. The former BJP government in the state had scrapped the pension scheme for veteran journalists.

