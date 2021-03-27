STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP bypoll: BJP accuses Congress nominee of distributing money

While the BJP cited a video clip in its memorandum to the EC, the Congress on Saturday dismissed the allegations against its candidate saying he was only distributing badges to people.

Published: 27th March 2021 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh has approached the Election Commission demanding that the candidature of Ajay Tandon, who is Congress' nominee for Damoh Assembly bypoll scheduled next month, be cancelled as he allegedly distributed money to voters.

While the BJP cited a video clip in its memorandum to the EC, the Congress on Saturday dismissed the allegations against its candidate saying he was only distributing badges to people during campaigning, but the ruling party is projecting the act as distribution of currency notes.

BJP state secretary Rajneesh Agrawal told PTI that a memorandum was submitted to the Election Commission demanding action against Tandon for "distributing money to villagers".

"We also demanded that the EC cancel the candidature of Tandon for distributing money. It is clear from the video that he distributed money to villagers during campaigning," he said.

State Congress spokesman Durgesh Sharma denied the allegations, saying the BJP is misleading people as it is set to lose the byelection.

"Ajay Tandon was actually distributing badges (campaign material) to people but the BJP is projecting that he was distributing money," Sharma said and released a video in support of his claim.

Meanwhile, an Election Commission official told a delegation of BJP leaders that a report will be sought on their complaint.

The BJP has fielded Rahul Lodhi against Tandon.

The bypoll, to be held on April 17, was necessitated after Lodhi, the sitting MLA from the constituency, quit the Congress in October last year, days before the November 3 byelections to 28 seats.

Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission Congress BJP Ajay Tandon Madhya Pradesh Bypolls
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Does a united India need a language policy | Amit Khare | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp