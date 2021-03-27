STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ThinkEdu Conclave 2021: 'Job of an IAS officer never goes stale', says ex-CEC SY Quraishi

Former Water Secretary Parameswaran Iyer said that it was a fascinating career and one has the opportunity to make an impact on the ground and that no other profession offers that opportunity.

Published: 27th March 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Former Water Secretary Parameswaran Iyer (L) and ex-Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi

Former Water Secretary Parameswaran Iyer (L) and ex-Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

Former Water Secretary and Sanitation Specialist Parameswaran Iyer and former Chief Election Commissioner and Writer SY Quraishi sat down with Kaveree Bamzai to discuss their experiences in the IAS and why young people today should opt for the IAS as a career, during the ThinkEdu Conclave 2021. 

Quraishi says that the IAS is a unique institution and an extremely important service, "An IAS officer has to always be on their feet. There is no substitute to grassroot work. My grassroot-level work helped me while I worked at the World Bank," he said.

On what advice they would give to aspiring IAS officers, Iyer said that it was a fascinating career and one has the opportunity to make an impact on the ground and that no other profession offers that opportunity.

"Every officer goes through a remarkable journey and they transform the lives of people on the ground," he said. Quraishi added that after all these years, he would still choose the profession over anything else.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 SY Quraishi Parameswaran Iyer IAS officer
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp