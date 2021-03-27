UP man gets death sentence for rape, triple murder

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A special POCSO court has awarded capital punishment to a man and slapped him with a penalty of Rs 9 lakh in rape and triple murder case in Azamgarh on Friday.

The accused was convicted of the rape and murder of a woman, her husband, and their four-month-old child on November 24, 2020.

Judge Rajendra Kumar found the convict's crime "rarest of rare category". The sentence has come in a year and four months’ time after the police filed the charge sheet.

In his 66-page judgment, the judge observed the criminal act of the accused as “most brutal and inhumane which is beyond description.”

The convict Naziruddin forcibly entered the house of a weaver’s family comprising a couple and three children in Ibrahimpur Bharaulia village under Mubarakpur Police Station in Azamgarh district on November 24, 2019.

He raped the woman and then brutally killed her, her husband, and their four-month-old child present at the spot. Before fleeing, he also seriously injured two other children of the couple.

The FIR was lodged by the deceased’s brother and the police arrested him within 48 hours. A DNA test was conducted to match with the semen found in the private part of the rape victim. His fingerprints and DNA test report finally established his involvement in the triple murder.