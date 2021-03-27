STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP man gets death sentence for rape, triple murder

The accused was convicted of the rape and murder of a woman, her husband, and their four-month-old child on November 24, 2020.

Published: 27th March 2021 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Suicide, rope, hanging, hang

For representational purposes

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A special POCSO court has awarded capital punishment to a man and slapped him with a penalty of Rs 9 lakh in rape and triple murder case in Azamgarh on Friday.

The accused was convicted of the rape and murder of a woman, her husband, and their four-month-old child on November 24, 2020.

Judge Rajendra Kumar found the convict's crime "rarest of rare category". The sentence has come in a year and four months’ time after the police filed the charge sheet.

In his 66-page judgment, the judge observed the criminal act of the accused as “most brutal and inhumane which is beyond description.”

The convict Naziruddin forcibly entered the house of a weaver’s family comprising a couple and three children in Ibrahimpur Bharaulia village under Mubarakpur Police Station in Azamgarh district on November 24, 2019.

He raped the woman and then brutally killed her, her husband, and their four-month-old child present at the spot. Before fleeing, he also seriously injured two other children of the couple.

The FIR was lodged by the deceased’s brother and the police arrested him within 48 hours. A DNA test was conducted to match with the semen found in the private part of the rape victim. His fingerprints and DNA test report finally established his involvement in the triple murder.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO court Azamgarh rape case death for rape DNA test
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp