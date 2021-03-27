STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP man given death term for killing three, including infant, and raping her mother

Judge Kumar awarded the death penalty to the convict ruling that the murders committed by him fell in "the rarest of rare" category of crime.

Published: 27th March 2021 11:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 11:43 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: An Azamgarh court on Wednesday gave a death sentence to a man for killing three members of a family, including a four-month-old child, after raping her mother in a village under Mubarakpur police station of the district 17 months ago.

The two others killed were the child's 30-year-old mother and 35-year-old father.

Special POCSO Court Judge Ramendra Kumar sentenced the accused Nazeeruddin after convicting him of three counts of murder and one rape.

Judge Kumar awarded the death penalty to the convict ruling that the murders committed by him fell in "the rarest of rare" category of crime.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 9 lakh on the accused, stipulating that Rs 1.5 lakh of the fine be given to the kin of the rape victim.

The case was tried by a court set up under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences as the crime committed by the accused also involved the murder of a minor girl.

For the quick investigation of the case by the police leading to the conviction of the accused, the Uttar Pradesh government also announced a reward of Rs one lakh for the members of the police and prosecution team.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Death Sentence Rape Crimes Against Women
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Does a united India need a language policy | Amit Khare | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp