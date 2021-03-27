West Bengal elections: As voting begins, CM Mamata urges people to vote in large numbers

By ANI

KOLKATA: As the polling for first of the eight-phase assembly polls in West Bengal began on Saturday morning, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called upon people of the state to vote in large number.

"I call upon the people of Bengal to exercise their democratic right by coming out and voting in large numbers," Mamata tweeted.

বাংলার সকল মানুষকে আমি অনুরোধ করব নিজের গণতান্ত্রিক অধিকার প্রয়োগ করুন, সবাই আসুন, ভোট দিন।



— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 27, 2021

An intense tussle of power has been witnessed between BJP and the ruling TMC, with both sides at loggerheads with each other on various issues in the poll-bound state. Several members from TMC have defected to BJP and vice versa.

Sitting on a wheelchair, Mamata exerted her best efforts in the campaigns to testify her statement that a "wounded tigress becomes more aggressive".

The West Bengal Chief Minister even termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as Duryodhana and Dushasana.

In the first phase, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur will go for polls.

Polling, which began at 7 am deciding the fate of 191 candidates in 30 constituencies, will conclude at 6:30 pm in the state.