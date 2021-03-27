STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal elections: As voting begins, CM Mamata urges people to vote in large numbers

An intense tussle of power has been witnessed between BJP and the ruling TMC, with both sides at loggerheads with each other on various issues in the poll-bound state.

Published: 27th March 2021 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: As the polling for first of the eight-phase assembly polls in West Bengal began on Saturday morning, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called upon people of the state to vote in large number.

"I call upon the people of Bengal to exercise their democratic right by coming out and voting in large numbers," Mamata tweeted.

An intense tussle of power has been witnessed between BJP and the ruling TMC, with both sides at loggerheads with each other on various issues in the poll-bound state. Several members from TMC have defected to BJP and vice versa.

Sitting on a wheelchair, Mamata exerted her best efforts in the campaigns to testify her statement that a "wounded tigress becomes more aggressive".

CLICK HERE FOR ASSAM, WEST BENGAL POLL UPDATES 

The West Bengal Chief Minister even termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as Duryodhana and Dushasana.

In the first phase, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur will go for polls.

Polling, which began at 7 am deciding the fate of 191 candidates in 30 constituencies, will conclude at 6:30 pm in the state. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee West Bengal elections West Bengal polls
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp