COVID-19: Rajasthan government relaxes ban on public function on Holi, Shab-e-Barat

By PTI

JAIPUR: Days after banning public functions on the occasion of Holi and Shab-e-Barat, the Rajasthan government has relaxed the ban and allowed holding them.

The government, however, restricted the timing of holding public functions only between 4 pm and 10 pm on March 28 and 29.

The state government's Home Department relaxed the ban on public functions through a revised notification on Friday.

The government earlier on March 24 had ordered that no public function would be held on the two festivals due to the rising coronavirus cases.

In its new notification, the government, however, said no more than 50 people would be allowed to participate in these functions.

The state government has also appealed to the people to follow all anti-Covid-19 guidelines and protocols like wearing face masks and maintaining social distance to stay safe from infection.

With 857 fresh coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, the infection tally in the state rose to 3,29,595 on Saturday.

No new death due to COVID-19 was reported in the state, according to an official report.

A maximum of 114 fresh cases were reported from Kota, followed by Jodhpur 105, Udaipur 77 and Dungarpur 66, among others.

A total of 3,20,426 people have recovered from the infection so far, while there are 6,358 active cases in the state.