STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Section 144 imposed in Goa ahead of festivals; MLAs asked to get tested

The state health department has imposed local restrictions in observance of these festivals, as contained in the standard operating procedure of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Published: 28th March 2021 12:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 12:20 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa administration on Saturday imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in both its districts, to prohibit public gatherings ahead of Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Easter and Eid-ul-Fitr festivals to control the spread of COVID-19.

The district collectors of both North and South Goa issued the order banning gatherings under section 144 of the CrPC.

A fresh surge in COVID-19 cases is being witnessed in parts of the country and the situation might further escalate during the festivals of Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Easter and Eid- ul-Fitr with gatherings, congregations and public celebrations, the order states.

The state health department has imposed local restrictions in observance of these festivals, as contained in the standard operating procedure of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

It is essential to enforce social distancing of people to prevent the spread of the disease.

Hence, section 144 of CrPC has been imposed, the order states.

The state on Saturday recorded 170 new cases of coronavirus that have taken the tally of infections to 57,453, an official from the state health department said.

At least 69 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities, while one died of the infection during the day, the official said.

With this, the count of recoveries in the state has reached 55,250 and the toll stood at 824, he said.

This leaves the coastal state with 1,379 active cases, he said.

With the addition of 2,479 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 5,37,572, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 57,453, new cases 170, death toll 824, discharged 55,250, active cases 1,379, samples tested till date 5,37,572.

The Goa Legislature has asked all the MLAs in the state to get themselves tested, a day after one of the 40 members announced that he had been infected with coronavirus, an official said on Saturday.

The infected MLA from Panaji, Atanasio Monserratte, took part in proceedings of the ongoing Budget session of the state Legislative Assembly.

In a health advisory issued on Saturday, Goa Legislature Secretary Namrata Ulman asked all the 40 MLAs and staff to get themselves tested at Primary Health Centres or hospitals.

"All the members should give their swab at the PHC/Hospitals of their jurisdiction, so also the primary contact, staff should also give their swab for testing at their PHCs/hospitals on 27th and 28th March, 2021," it stated.

The Budget session began on March 24.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp