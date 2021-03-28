COVID-19: Section 144 imposed in Goa ahead of festivals; MLAs asked to get tested

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa administration on Saturday imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in both its districts, to prohibit public gatherings ahead of Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Easter and Eid-ul-Fitr festivals to control the spread of COVID-19.

The district collectors of both North and South Goa issued the order banning gatherings under section 144 of the CrPC.

A fresh surge in COVID-19 cases is being witnessed in parts of the country and the situation might further escalate during the festivals of Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Easter and Eid- ul-Fitr with gatherings, congregations and public celebrations, the order states.

The state health department has imposed local restrictions in observance of these festivals, as contained in the standard operating procedure of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

It is essential to enforce social distancing of people to prevent the spread of the disease.

Hence, section 144 of CrPC has been imposed, the order states.

The state on Saturday recorded 170 new cases of coronavirus that have taken the tally of infections to 57,453, an official from the state health department said.

At least 69 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities, while one died of the infection during the day, the official said.

With this, the count of recoveries in the state has reached 55,250 and the toll stood at 824, he said.

This leaves the coastal state with 1,379 active cases, he said.

With the addition of 2,479 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 5,37,572, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 57,453, new cases 170, death toll 824, discharged 55,250, active cases 1,379, samples tested till date 5,37,572.

The Goa Legislature has asked all the MLAs in the state to get themselves tested, a day after one of the 40 members announced that he had been infected with coronavirus, an official said on Saturday.

The infected MLA from Panaji, Atanasio Monserratte, took part in proceedings of the ongoing Budget session of the state Legislative Assembly.

In a health advisory issued on Saturday, Goa Legislature Secretary Namrata Ulman asked all the 40 MLAs and staff to get themselves tested at Primary Health Centres or hospitals.

"All the members should give their swab at the PHC/Hospitals of their jurisdiction, so also the primary contact, staff should also give their swab for testing at their PHCs/hospitals on 27th and 28th March, 2021," it stated.

The Budget session began on March 24.