Five killed, at least 10 injured in Bihar after truck rams into shop

A commotion prevailed after the accident and locals rushed to the police station seething with anger to report the crime.

Published: 28th March 2021 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

Accident

For representational purposes

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A speedy truck rammed into a roadside confectionary shop killing five persons, and injuring over 10 people in Bihar's Nalanda on Sunday.

According to a police source, the driver of a truck, who was coming from the Jehanabad side, lost his balance on the steering and rammed into the shop, resulting in the mishap.

The mob also torched the truck that rammed into the shop and other vehicles which were parked in the premises of local police stations and pelted stones on the police personnel, injuring five of them.

Upon being informed, senior police officers rushed to the place with additional forces to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief at the accident and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each deceased.

Bihar accident Bihar road accidents
