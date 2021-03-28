STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hizbul militant among two killed in J-K encounter

 IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the encounter in Wangam area of South Kashmir's Shopian, which began on Saturday evening, was over with the killing of two militants belonging to HM and LeT.

Published: 28th March 2021 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Srinagar encounter

Security personnel stand guard near the site of an encounter with militants. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant, who had gone to Pakistan for arms training and returned last week, was among the two ultras killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian on Saturday, police said on Sunday.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the encounter in Wangam area of South Kashmir's Shopian, which began on Saturday evening, was over with the killing of two militants belonging to HM and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

“Two deadly terrorists have been killed in the operation. One of them Inatullah Sheikh, a resident of Shopian, was active since 2018 and had gone to Pakistan that year for arms training. He returned last week only. He was with HM,” the IGP said here.

Kumar said the other militant Adil Malik, resident of Anantnag, belonged to LeT.

“One AK-47 rifle, one M4 rifle and a pistol has been recovered from the encounter site,” he said, adding, so far this year, security forces have recovered two M4 rifles from the militants.

The IGP said it was more likely that Sheikh had brought the M4 rifle with him from Pakistan.

An Army trooper identified as Havildar Pinku Kumar was also killed in the gunfight, while another soldier was injured.

The injured soldier was taken to the Army's 92 Base Hospital here and his condition is stated to be stable. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hizbul Mujahideen militant Jammu and Kashmir encounter Shopian encounter
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp