Holi gift: Six surrendered Maoists undergo reverse vasectomy, fulfill their wish for 'family life'

The Sukma district police chief, moved by the plea of surrendered Maoists, arranged for surgical reverse vasectomy treatment in a renowned hospital in Raipur.

Published: 28th March 2021 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Six senior Maoist cadres who underwent surgical reverse vasectomy. (Photo | special arrangement)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Kartami Vada, deputy platoon commander, who lived a life of emotional highs and lows, rejoices with the belief of living a family life.

Vada and five other cadres, who were long associated with the banned organisation CPI (Maoist), surrendered before the Sukma district Superintendent of Police K L Dhruw with the only wish to become a part of the social milieu by starting a family of their own.

The Sukma district police chief, moved by the plea of surrendered Maoists, arranged for surgical reverse vasectomy treatment in a renowned hospital in Raipur.

After undergoing successful reverse vasectomy, they were delighted.

"On Holi, there can’t be a better gift that lasts a lifetime. None of us were familiar with reverse vasectomy and had lost confidence in the possibility of having children. We are moved by the humane gesture of the Sukma SP," they said unanimously after the surgical operation.

Vasectomy is a surgical procedure for male sterilisation. "We were forced by senior Maoist leaders to undergo vasectomy for birth control. They take away our inborn and natural tendency of parenting a child or having a family," said Vetti Kamlu, who was secretary Kanger Ghati Area committee of CPI (Maoist).

Madkam Bheema, former divisional head of Maoist cultural troupe 'Chetna Natya Mandli', renounced the banned outfit yearning for family life. He revealed that their life remained stressful and there was no way to prepare themselves emotionally for parenthood.

"The cadres after lured into the Maoist movement can’t nurture a desire of experiencing parenthood. Maoist ideology thrives only on violence with no regard to human life or personal needs of their members," averred SP Dhruw.

They hoped that many disillusioned Maoist cadres will get impressed with their decision and the life after the surrender. The New Indian Express accessed the Maoist rule-book which apparently allowed marriage but having children is seen against the organisation.

"Raising children is a problem and thinking about children's future is yet another issue so those associated with the revolutionary movement must keep away from bearing a child. So males should be ready for a vasectomy after marriage as the women face more problems in abortion owing to blood loss. Women get weak and their participation in strengthening the party is reduced," the rebels' rule-book stated. The couples are brainwashed to keep away from bearing kids.

