STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Man charged under NSA for kidnap-murder of boy in Uttar Pradesh

Under the NSA, one can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months if the authorities are satisfied that the person is a threat to national security or law and order.

Published: 28th March 2021 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BAHRAICH: The authorities have slapped charges under the stringent National Security Act on a man for allegedly kidnapping a 12-year-old boy for ransom and subsequently killing him in Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh last year, police said on Sunday.

The district administration had invoked charges under the NSA against Hasan Mohammad in February, the police said.

Under the NSA, one can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months if the authorities are satisfied that the person is a threat to national security or law and order.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar, accused Hasan Mohammad, his son Kaleem and four other family members had abducted the 12-year-old boy on October 29 last year when he was going to coaching classes.

They had demanded a ransom of Rs 30 lakh from the family of the boy, a resident of Majhauli village in the Matera police station area.

The accused later killed the boy and threw his body in a canal.

On a complaint lodged by the boy's father, a case was registered against Hasan, his son Kaleem and four other family members, including three women.

Police said the boy was kidnapped and killed days after his father had objected to Kaleem not undergoing quarantine as required under the coronavirus guidelines following his return from Mumbai where he used to run a food stall.

Authorities sent Kaleem to quarantine after a complaint was received from the boy's father which angered him and his family, the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NSA National Security Act Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Murder UP Murder UP Crime Uttar Pradesh Crime
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Infosys Co-Founder Kris Gopalakrishnan (Photo | Infosys.com)
Mapping The Mind | Kris Gopalakrishnan | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 3 | Subramanian Swamy | Alankrita Shrivastava | The New Indian Express
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp