Mehbooba Mufti visits family of Akash Mehra who was killed by militants

Akash Mehra, the son of Rajesh Mehra who owns a popular eatery Krishna Dhaba in the city, was shot at and critically injured on February 17.

Published: 28th March 2021 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File | EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday visited the family members of Akash Mehra who was shot dead by militants here last month, a party leader said.

He succumbed to his injuries on February 28.

Mehbooba visited the Mehra family and expressed solidarity with them, the PDP leader said.

"The party president expressed solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," he said.

Mehbooba was accompanied by PDP general secretary Mehboob Beg.

Krishna Dhaba, a popular vegetarian eatery, is located in Durganag, a high-security area of the city.

Several high-profile installations.

The office of the UN Military Observers Group for India and Pakistan, and the residence of the Jammu and Kashmir chief justice are located within 200 metres of the food joint.

 

