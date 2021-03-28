STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NCP's Nawab Malik debunks Sharad Pawar-Amit Shah meet speculation, attacks BJP

Nawab Malik rubbished talk of a meeting between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Published: 28th March 2021 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik on Sunday rubbished talk of a meeting between his party chief Sharad Pawar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He further alleged that such talk was the BJP's way of creating "confusion".

"It is a completely false information deliberately pushed by some people to create confusion. It is something that BJP wants to create some confusion. Such a meeting has not taken place. There is no reason that Pawar should meet Shah," Malik said.

There has been speculation in political circles that Shah met Pawar and Praful Patel at a top industrialist's residence in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

At a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday, Shah parried a query on the purported meeting, saying everything cannot be made public.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Nawab Malik Sharad Pawar Amit Shah
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Infosys Co-Founder Kris Gopalakrishnan (Photo | Infosys.com)
Mapping The Mind | Kris Gopalakrishnan | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 3 | Subramanian Swamy | Alankrita Shrivastava | The New Indian Express
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp