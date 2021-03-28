STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Passenger on SpiceJet's Delhi-Varanasi flight tries to open emergency door mid-air

The crew immediately informed the captain who requested the air traffic controller for a priority landing.

Published: 28th March 2021 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

SpiceJet flight (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A passenger travelling on SpiceJet's Delhi-Varanasi flight tried to open the emergency door of the aircraft when it was mid-air, but was restrained by the flight crew and co-passengers, the airline said on Sunday.

The passenger was later handed over to the police, it said.

"On March 27, a passenger travelling on SpiceJet flight SG-2003 (Delhi-Varanasi) tried to open the emergency door of the aircraft in an abusive and aggressive state while the aircraft was airborne, the airline's spokesperson said in a statement.

The passenger was brought under control by the flight crew with the help of co-passengers, he said.

The crew immediately informed the captain who requested the ATC (air traffic controller) for a priority landing.

"The aircraft landed safely in Varanasi where the said passenger was handed over to the local police by CISF and SpiceJet's security staff," the spokesperson added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SpiceJet Delhi To Varanasi Flight
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Infosys Co-Founder Kris Gopalakrishnan (Photo | Infosys.com)
Mapping The Mind | Kris Gopalakrishnan | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 3 | Subramanian Swamy | Alankrita Shrivastava | The New Indian Express
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp