STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Passenger tries to open emergency door mid-flight, handed over to police in Varanasi: SpiceJet

A passenger called Gaurav suddenly stood and went to the emergency door and tries to open the door on board when the aircraft was already airborne, SpiceJet said.

Published: 28th March 2021 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

SpiceJet (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A passenger on a Varanasi-bound SpiceJet flight tried to open the emergency exit door mid-air on Saturday, but was restrained by the crew till the aircraft landed safely.

The passenger, identified as Gaurav, was handed over to the local police by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and SpiceJet's security staff just after the aircraft landed safely in Varanasi airport, SpiceJet spokesperson said.

Explaining the incident, SpiceJet said, "An un-presidential incident happened on Saturday in Varanasi-bound SpiceJet flight. A passenger called Gaurav suddenly stood and went to the emergency door and tries to open the door on board when the aircraft was already airborne."

"Immediately, the female crew stopped the passenger with the help of co-passengers and restrained him till the flight landed safely at Varanasi airport. The crew immediately informed the captain who requested the Air Traffic Control (ATC) for a priority landing," the airline said.

A total of 89 passengers were on board when the incident was reported.

"Aviation security and airline's security were deployed inside the airfield at the time of landing. The passenger was handed over to the local police by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and SpiceJet's security staff just after the aircraft landed safely in Varanasi airport," SpiceJet spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed that the passenger was seated at 1C.

"The passenger was roaming around in the aircraft after take-off and suddenly tried to open the exit door," sources told ANI.

The entire incident was reported to the aviation regulatory body Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) by the airline. The airline company is yet to decide to put the above passenger on a no-fly-list.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
spicejet flight passenger flight exit door
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp