Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut demands Anil Deshmukh's resignation as Maharashtra Home Minister

Raut wrote that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar should sack Anil Deshmukh as the state Home Minister if he really cares about good governance.

Published: 28th March 2021 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

(L) Shiv Sena flags and (R) Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut made the scathing remark against Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, in his weekly column in 'Saamana' and indirectly asked NCP supremo Sharad Pawar to sack Deshmukh as the Home Minister.

Raut wrote that Pawar should take the step if he really cares about good governance, adding that party president Uddhav Thackeray's government should focus on damage control in light of the recent corruption allegations levied upon Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, among other concerns.

He also stated that t present Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh is an "accidental home minister" as Jayant Patil and Dilip Walse Patil had refused to accept the post.

“NCP chief Sharad Pawar wanted to appoint NCP state chief Jayant Patil or Dilip Walse Patil as the home minister of Maharashtra but both refused after Deshmukh was appointed. Deshmukh has failed to handle the home ministry...it is surprising that the home minister had no clue about Sachin Waze’s huge power in Mumbai police. If the government acts immediately, then it will damage the government and people’s perception will go against the government,” Raut wrote.

He further wrote: " ...The government needs to work hard to bring back respect for the Mumbai police department. The opposition tried hard to malign and topple the government but it has survived without any major effort by the government.” 

Raut also questioned Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's efficiency and accused him of awaiting the toppling of the state government to accord important posts to certain people.

Meanwhile, NCP leader and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that the government is doing well and there should be no room for disturbance.

NCP minister Nawab Malik also said that while journalists have the right to criticize the government and address its failures,  it cannot demand the sacking of the home minister.

