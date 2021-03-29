STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bank robber turns ‘pauper’ after Bihar government confiscates properties worth Rs 1.5 crore

Notorious bank-robber Amrendra K Madhav, 45, would have never imagined that his entire property would one day be confiscated by the government.

Representational Purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

The man who committed several crimes and ran an interstate gang of bank robbers now has become literally a ‘pauper’ with the attachment of his property, worth Rs 1.5 crore, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the recommendation of Bihar’s economic offences unit (EOU).

He was arrested from Dhanbad and his property in Bihar and Jharkhand were attached by the ED. Even a 
plot in the name of his wife has also been attached. Madhav had bought several properties in the fake names Sujeet Mitttal and Pooja Mittal.

Madhav, born in Gaya district, is not alone, when it comes to attachment of property.

There are 170 notorious criminals in the list of EOU, whose property, both moveable and immovable, would soon be attached by the ED.

A proposal to attach the properties of these criminals has been sent to the agency.

