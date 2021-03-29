STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP worker's mother, who was allegedly attacked by TMC workers in February, dies

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the death of the octagenarian mother of the BJP candidate, saying her death will haunt West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for long.

Published: 29th March 2021 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NORTH 24 PARGANAS: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker from Nimta, Gopal Majumdar's 85-year-old mother, Shobha Majumdar, who was allegedly beaten up by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers last month in the North 24 Parganas district, died in the wee hours of Monday.

Taking to Twitter, BJP National President JP Nadda said: "I wish peace to Nimta's old mother Shobha Majumdar's soul. She had to sacrifice her life for her son Gopal Majumdar being in BJP. BJP will always remember her sacrifice. She was Bengal's 'mother' as well as its 'daughter'. BJP will always fight for the safety of Bengal's mothers and daughters."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the death of the octagenarian mother of the BJP candidate, saying her death will haunt West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for long.

"Anguished over the demise of Bengal's daughter Shova Majumdar ji, who was brutally beaten by TMC goons. The pain & wounds of her family will haunt Mamata didi for long. Bengal will fight for a violence-free tomorrow, Bengal will fight for a safer state for our sisters & mothers," he said.

Gopal Majumdar had alleged last month that three TMC workers attacked his house and attacked his mother.

"They hit me on my head and neck. They punched on my face too. I am scared. They asked me not to tell anyone about it. My whole body is in pain," Shobha Majumdar had earlier told ANI.

Following the attack, several BJP leaders including Suvendu Adhikari had visited Shobha's residence to take her to the hospital. She was being treated at a private hospital and had returned to her home four days ago.

Following her death, BJP candidate in Dumdam Uttar constituency Dr Archana Majumdar blamed TMC activists for the attack.

Her son Gopal also stated that if she was not attacked last month, she would have lived a few more days.

Gopal, who had earlier lost his father, said that he has become completely alone after losing his mother.

Political violence has been regularly making headlines in poll-bound West Bengal, as the state moves on to the second phase of the assembly elections.

