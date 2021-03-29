STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Councillor, policeman killed in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore

Immediately after the attack, police, CRPF and Army men rushed to the area and launched a combing and search operation to track down the militants responsible for it

Published: 29th March 2021 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 03:00 PM

gun

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A councillor of the Municipal Council in Sopore and a policeman were killed and another councillor injured in a militant attack in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

A police official said militants fired at the Municipal Council office in Sopore, where a meeting of the councillors and BDC chairperson was scheduled to be held.

In the militant attack, two councillors Riyaz Ahmad and Shams-ud-Din Peer and a policeman Shafqat Ahmed were injured.

The injured were evacuated to a nearby hospital, where Riyaz and Shafqat succumbed to injuries.

Immediately after the attack, police, CRPF and Army men rushed to the area and launched a combing and search operation to track down the militants responsible for it.

The combing operation was still going on when reports last came in.

