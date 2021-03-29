STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Fire breaks out at four 'illegal' air cooler and furniture units in Hyderabad, no causalties

The units have been running without any permission from the government and had no fire safety measures, the officials said.

Published: 29th March 2021 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purpose. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At least four temporary air cooler and furniture-making units at Kushaiguda in the city caught fire on Sunday midnight. No casualties have been reported in the fire, but the raw material in the units has gutted. 

The units have been running without any permission from the government and had no fire safety measures, the officials said.

Station Fire Officer Cherlapally V Shekar Reddy said the fire was put off by around 2.45 am. The cause of the fire is being probed into, he said.

Locals alerted about fire in the makeshift units located in an open land opposite to Venkateshwara temple in Kushaiguda. Fireteams rushed to the spot and started dousing the fire.

As the fire had already spread to all the units in the area, on all sides, more fire tenders were pressed into action.

Fire officials could not identify the cause of the fire but said that the fire had spread rapidly, due to combustible material like grass used in the air coolers and wood in the furniture units.

Fire officials said the units had no permissions and no fire safety measures and were running illegally. Earlier, the fire department had denied permission for selling crackers in the same place. A case is being registered at Kushaiguda police station for further investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad fire Kushaiguda fire
India Matters
Health workers wait to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 68,020 new cases, highest in 2021 so far; 291 more succumb
Statues along a street are seen with masks placed on them as a WHO mission team visits Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO
NDRF personnel being handed over solar lamps built by self help groups in Ranchi. (Photo | Express)
'Ranchi ki Roshni' to provide solar-powered lamps to NDRF men across India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MP Jothimani | Express
'Voters won't get carried away by lies, false propaganda': Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 4 | Rajiv Malhotra | Amit Agarwal | Anil Sahasrabudhe
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp