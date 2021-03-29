STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Greedy Suvendu Adhikari na ghar ka na ghat ka': Mamata slams arch-rival in Nandigram

The Bengal Chief Minister also slammed PM Narendra Modi on the issue of the alleged conspiracy leading to her leg injury.

Published: 29th March 2021 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 10:16 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses during a public meeting, in Nandigram. (Photo| ANI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses during a public meeting, in Nandigram. (Photo| ANI)

By Pronab Mandal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: The wheelchair-bound Mamata Banerjee on Monday held a roadshow along an 8 km stretch under a blazing sun in Nandigram, the epicentre of Bengal’s high-octane poll from where she is contesting her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari. 

"Too much greed is not good. They will be 'na ghar ka na ghat ka' (who is stuck in the middle and does not belong to either of the sides). He (Adhikari) is doing whatever he wants. I can play games too. I can also respond like a lion. I am a Royal Bengal Tiger," The TMC supremo slammed Adhikari.

She also slammed PM Narendra Modi on the issue of the alleged conspiracy leading to her leg injury. "No one from Nandigram attacked me but you (BJP) brought goons from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. We want a free and fair election."

ALSO READ | Amit Shah should focus on UP, Bengal doesn't tolerate violence against women: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata was injured in Nandigram shortly after she filed her nomination. She was greeting the crowd standing on the footboard of her vehicle and her leg was crushed against the front door due to the push from the crowd.

In a prompt reaction, she, without naming the BJP, said the mishap was the fallout of a conspiracy. The next day, in a video message from the hospital, she said it was her supporters who came close to her vehicle and she got caught between the front door and the seat. But during poll campaigns, she reiterated that the incident was a BJP plot .

She countered Adkhikari who had termed her as an 'outsider'. "You are branding me as an outsider and claiming yourself as a Bhumiputra (son of the soil). Are you from Nandigram? No. You are from Contai which is not in the periphery of Nandigram."

During her poll campaigns, Mamata had lavelled BJP’s national leaders as a bunch of 'outsiders' in Bengal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal polls Bengal elections Bengal assembly elections Bengal assembly polls Bengal polls 2021 Bengal elections 2021
India Matters
Health workers wait to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 68,020 new cases, highest in 2021 so far; 291 more succumb
Statues along a street are seen with masks placed on them as a WHO mission team visits Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO
NDRF personnel being handed over solar lamps built by self help groups in Ranchi. (Photo | Express)
'Ranchi ki Roshni' to provide solar-powered lamps to NDRF men across India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MP Jothimani | Express
'Voters won't get carried away by lies, false propaganda': Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 4 | Rajiv Malhotra | Amit Agarwal | Anil Sahasrabudhe
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp