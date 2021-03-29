'Greedy Suvendu Adhikari na ghar ka na ghat ka': Mamata slams arch-rival in Nandigram

Pronab Mandal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: The wheelchair-bound Mamata Banerjee on Monday held a roadshow along an 8 km stretch under a blazing sun in Nandigram, the epicentre of Bengal’s high-octane poll from where she is contesting her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari.

"Too much greed is not good. They will be 'na ghar ka na ghat ka' (who is stuck in the middle and does not belong to either of the sides). He (Adhikari) is doing whatever he wants. I can play games too. I can also respond like a lion. I am a Royal Bengal Tiger," The TMC supremo slammed Adhikari.

She also slammed PM Narendra Modi on the issue of the alleged conspiracy leading to her leg injury. "No one from Nandigram attacked me but you (BJP) brought goons from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. We want a free and fair election."

Mamata was injured in Nandigram shortly after she filed her nomination. She was greeting the crowd standing on the footboard of her vehicle and her leg was crushed against the front door due to the push from the crowd.

In a prompt reaction, she, without naming the BJP, said the mishap was the fallout of a conspiracy. The next day, in a video message from the hospital, she said it was her supporters who came close to her vehicle and she got caught between the front door and the seat. But during poll campaigns, she reiterated that the incident was a BJP plot .

She countered Adkhikari who had termed her as an 'outsider'. "You are branding me as an outsider and claiming yourself as a Bhumiputra (son of the soil). Are you from Nandigram? No. You are from Contai which is not in the periphery of Nandigram."

During her poll campaigns, Mamata had lavelled BJP’s national leaders as a bunch of 'outsiders' in Bengal.