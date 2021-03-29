STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Had warned that Waze could create problems for Maharashtra govt: Sanjay Raut

The National Investigation Agency earlier this month arrested Waze over his alleged role in planting an explosive-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambanis residence.

Published: 29th March 2021 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed he had warned some party leaders that Sachin Waze, the suspended Mumbai police officer who is currently in the NIA's custody, could create problems for the Maharashtra government.

Raut also said the Sachin Waze episode taught some lessons to the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

The Sena, NCP and Congress share power in the state.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) earlier this month arrested Waze over his alleged role in planting an explosive-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambanis residence in south Mumbai on February 25.

READ| Ambani bomb scare: NIA suppressing evidence in Sachin Waze case, alleges Congress

He was earlier also suspended in 2004 over the custodial death of Ghatkopar bomb blasts accused Khwaja Yunus, and was reinstated into the police force last year.

"When there was plan to reinstate Sachin Waze into the Maharashtra police force, I had informed some leaders that he could create problems for us.

His behaviour and style of working could lead to some troubles for the government," Raut told a TV channel. The Rajya Sabha member further said he cannot reveal names of those leaders, but "they are well aware of my conversation with them".

Raut said he has been a journalist for some decades and hence, knows about Waze. A person is not bad, but sometimes a particular situation makes him so, he said.

"This whole incident of Waze's activities and controversies thereafter taught a lesson to the MVA government.

It was good in a way that it happened and taught us some lessons," the Sena's chief spokesperson said.

On Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray backing the suspended police officer, Raut said they did not have enough information about Waze and his activities.

"The chief minister supported him, but with his (Waze's) activities having surfaced, there is no reason to shield the officer," he said.

On the speculation in political circles that Union Home Minister Amit Shah met NCP leader Sharad Pawar in Ahmedabad on Saturday, Raut said Shah is known for holding several meetings in the Gujarat city with various leaders.

"There is nothing to raise eyebrows over the rumoured meeting between Sharad Pawar and BJP leader Amit Shah. In fact, a dialogue between leaders of opposition (rival) parties is good. I am saying this provided they actually met each other in Ahmedabad," he said.

Raut further said even if Pawar and Shah had met, there was nothing to read too much into it.

"If it was really a secret meeting, how come it (news about it) came out," he said.

Raut also said the three-party alliance in Maharashtra will not be affected by the outcome of the Assembly polls in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu or other states.

On his remark in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' where he called Maharashtra NCP leader Anil Deshmukh an accidental home minister, Raut said Deshmukh is a gentleman.

"He must have gone through a lot of trouble and hardship while handling a crucial portfolio like the home ministry.

I had even spoken to him and told him that he would face lot of criticism," the Sena leader said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut Sachin Waze
India Matters
Health workers wait to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 68,020 new cases, highest in 2021 so far; 291 more succumb
Statues along a street are seen with masks placed on them as a WHO mission team visits Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO
NDRF personnel being handed over solar lamps built by self help groups in Ranchi. (Photo | Express)
'Ranchi ki Roshni' to provide solar-powered lamps to NDRF men across India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MP Jothimani | Express
'Voters won't get carried away by lies, false propaganda': Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 4 | Rajiv Malhotra | Amit Agarwal | Anil Sahasrabudhe
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp