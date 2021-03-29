STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kashmir sees spurt in encounters after India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement

According to statistics, only two encounters had taken place between militants and security forces from January 1 to February 15.

Published: 29th March 2021 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 08:46 AM

Indian soldiers arrive at the site of an attack on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Incidents of encounters and militancy-related violence have increased in Kashmir after the February 15 agreement between Indian and Pakistani militaries to strictly observe border ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to statistics, only two encounters had taken place between militants and security forces from January 1 to February 15. However, in over a month since the ceasefire agreement, there have been at least eight encounters in the Valley.

While only three militants were killed in the two encounters this year before February 15, a total of 16 militants including two top commanders Albadar chief Khwaja Gani and Jaish top commander Sajjad Afghani have been killed in the eight encounters since the border ceasefire pact.  

The security forces have not lowered their guard in the Valley after the February 15 ceasefire pact, but have increased anti-militancy operations.

Army’s Northern Command chief Lt Gen Y K Joshi has said the border ceasefire agreement with Pakistan is being strictly adhered to by the Indian Army but it would have no bearing on the counter-militancy operations in Jammu and Kashmir. Army has also said the operations against militants would continue. 

After the border ceasefire pact, militants have carried out two attacks on security forces in Srinagar, killing two police men and two CRPF jawans.

Besides, the son of a non-Kashmiri dhaba owner was also killed by militants in Srinagar. While only one security man died in militancy violence from January1 to February 15, six security men have been killed in militancy-related violence after the ceasefire pact. 

Before truce pact

  • Two encounters, three militants killed.
  • Militants carried out one IED, three grenade attacks.
  • One soldier killed in militancy violence.

After pact

  • Eight encounters, 16 militants killed.
  • Militants carried out two hit-and-run attacks on security forces.
  • Son of non-Kashmiri dhaba owner shot dead in Srinagar.
  • Six security personnel killed.
